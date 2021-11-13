This Ice Room In Whistler Is The Ultimate Spot For Vodka Shots

Get your drink on at the most chill venue imaginable. The Bearfoot Bistro in Whistler features an ice room experience like none other.

The Ketel One Ice Room is set to a cool -32C, making it the coldest vodka tasting room in the world.

For $52, guests can have a unique vodka tasting in the ice room. You can sample a wide range of premium vodkas from all corners of the world. Visitors will also get more insight into how the grain, distillation and filtration processes work.

Try vodkas from our own Deep Cove, and others from Sweden, New Zealand, Poland, Russia—just to name a few. The shots are presented on a ski, because how much more Canadian can you get?

Don’t worry, you will be provided with a Canada Goose parka to help you brave the cold, and of course there will be more than enough liquid courage to get you through.

For a full line up of the vodkas you can choose from, check out their menu.

Bearfoot Bistro Ice Room

Location: 4121 Village Green, Whistler

