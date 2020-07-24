B.C. Is Quadrupling Its Fines For “Dooring” A Cyclist

As incentive to make drivers more aware, B.C. is now quadrupling its fine for “dooring” cyclists.

As of September 21, 2020, anyone who opens the door of a parked vehicle and hits a cyclist will now face a fine of $368.

RELATED: Free Day Passes Coming To These 6 B.C. Parks and Trails

At $81, the province said its current fine is among the lowest in Canada. In Ontario, for example, the fine for dooring cyclists is $365.

“Dooring can cause serious injury, and the new fine reflects that,” said Transportation Minister Claire Trevena in a statement. “But it is preventable, which is why we are also investing in public education. We want to make sure everyone who uses the roads does so safely.”

The province said it hopes the higher fine and a public education campaign will make drivers more aware of their actions.

B.C. has the highest percentage of active transportation trips for commuting to work of all provinces. The province hopes to double the percentage of active trips by 2030.

Amid the pandemic, Vancouver is adding measures to make the city more bike-friendly, by adding “slow streets,” and making wider lanes for cyclists.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.