B.C. Police Find A Caged Baby Bear At Home Amid Arrest

When B.C. police arrived at a suspect’s home to make an arrest, they discovered more than just stolen goods.
RCMP visited the Northern B.C. house on Tuesday, June 9th. They were looking to arrest a man for dangerous driving and theft.
There, they discovered stolen property from firearms to vehicles and motorcycles. But they also discovered a caged black bear cub at the property.
“The bear cub was seized by the BC Conservation Service and was transported to a wildlife sanctuary,” stated the police report.
The 25-year-old suspect is in custody, pending a bail hearing for “a laundry list of firearms and possession of stolen property charges,” states the report.
A 29-year-old woman was also arrested, then released with a future court date.
