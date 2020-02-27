These 5 Bars & Restaurants Are Closing Or Just Closed In Vancouver

Vancouver is a fast-growing city, but for some restaurants and bars, they simply can’t keep up.

While there are constant introductions of new spots opening, others are shutting their doors.

Here are some bars and restaurants in Vancouver that are closing or just closed this month:

The Charles Bar

After 10 years as a staple party spot in Vancouver, The Charles Bar is closing its doors. Located on Cordova Street, the bar announced it will be shutting down Thursday, March 5th.

Musette Caffe & Bar

Cyclists and coffee enthusiasts will mourn the loss of this bike-themed cafe. Musette Caffe & Bar said their Burrard Street location is closing this Saturday, February 29th. The reason for their shutting down is due to “the shear size and the cost of rent and taxes,” said owner Thomas Eleizegui to Canadian Cycling Magazine.

Lee’s Donuts

A local favourite, Lee’s Donuts is closed – but thankfully just temporarily (haha – scared you). The donut shop shut its doors February 3rd for renovations and will open back up again mid-March, states the website. The shop promises the wait will be worth it, however.

Mamie Taylor’s

The unique Chinatown location closed Sunday, February 23rd, after seven years in service. The spot was known for its American comfort food and taxidermy decor.

Noodle Box

The Victoria-based company recently closed its Main Street location, after five years in business. But you can still enjoy their three other locations in Yaletown, Kitsilano and Gastown.

What place will you miss the most?

New spots to fill the void in Vancouver include Basil Box opening in Burnaby and Gram Cafe opening in Richmond.

