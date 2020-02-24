The Highly-Anticipated Gram Cafe Has Finally Opened In Richmond

Say hello to Gram Cafe. The iconic Japanese brand has finally brought its signature pancakes to Richmond.

They have a few locations across Metro Vancouver in the works, but this one in Aberdeen Centre is the first.

Their fluffy three-stack of pancakes are to die for, which is why they have locations worldwide and more than 50 in Japan alone.

You Might Also Like:

Gram Cafe is all about both sweet and savoury pancakes, with a plethora of options. You’ll be able to dig into their classic flavour, or kick it up a notch with their caramelized banana, tiramisu, coconut custard or bacon and scrambled egg varieties.

Watch out for their other locations coming soon, including a downtown Vancouver location on Robson Street, one in Kerrisdale and one in Burnaby at The Amazing Brentwood.

In the mean time, check them out at 1360 Aberdeen Centre. Check their website before going, as they will have limited hours during their soft-opening.

Gram Cafe in Richmond

When: Now open! Limited quantities available during their first week in business (Feb. 23 to Feb. 28)

Where: Aberdeen Centre, 1360-4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

For more delicious offerings, check out our Food section.