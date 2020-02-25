SKOOKUM Festival Will Not Return to Vancouver, Due to “Unsustainable” Costs

Despite its popularity, SKOOKUM Music Festival will not return to Vancouver this year because of its “unsustainable” costs.

“As the owners of the SKOOKUM Music Festival, we regretfully announce that we have made the difficult decision to not move forward with a second year of the festival,” said Laura Ballance, with the Laura Ballance Media Group.

Featuring headliners like The Killers and Florence + the Machine, the music festival first happened in 2018. The event drew more than 50,000 to Stanley park over the three-day period.

Unfortunately, the large crowd wasn’t enough to keep the festival going.

“Cost projections for continuing the event are unsustainable,” said Ballance. “Although we’re disappointed, we thank the 50,000-plus fans who came out and supported the event, which we believe combined one of the world’s most beautiful settings, great music and strong partnerships.”

Park Board staff said they would work with the new ownership and management team if plans for a second festival emerges in the future.

When the event happened in 2018, the Vancouver Park Board had more than 100 complaints. They were mostly noise complaints coming from people within the area.

Organizers promised to keep it down if the event happened again.