There’s A New Eatery Offering Asian-Fusion Flavours On The Drive

It’s time to officially welcome B House Restaurant to Vancouver. The family-owned eatery has been in a soft opening phase since May but it’s now celebrating its grand opening.

It’s bringing some incredible West Coast meets Asian-fusion cuisine to Commercial Drive.

B House is taking over the space previously occupied by Cabrito Tapas. To celebrate its grand opening, they’re offering a free sweet chili chicken appetizer and 20% off chicken wings for the first 15 tables per day until Oct. 25th (must be dining-in).

You Might Also Like:

Dig into Asian-fusion flavours with their crispy chicken wings coated in garlic, chili flakes and jalapeno and their papaya salad. Or try their organic Cognac Chicken Liver Pate served with a crostini and cranberry chutney.

The diverse menu also includes regionally inspired West Coast dishes, such as Sockeye Salmon stuffed with creamy artichokes and a plant-based Vegan Tofu Bowl made with garlic-soy-glazed organic tofu, roasted mushrooms, fresh greens and vegetables.

For drinks, guests can enjoy a casual bar menu of seasonal beers and high-balls. Or choose from a roster of creative cocktails such as a Pink Peppercorn Cosmopolitan, Saigon Caesar and Strawberry Watermelon Mojito. They also have a $5 Happy Hour menu and some all-day brunch menu items.

B House is the first business venture for chef and owner Hung Nguyen and his wife Vy Nguyen. Chef Hung previously held the role of Head Chef at Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar and has worked in several other iconic kitchens around the city, including The Boathouse, Joey Bentall and Milestones.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to announce the official launch of B House on Commercial Drive,” said Hung, in a news release.

“It has long been a dream of mine to run my own restaurant and my wife Vy and I are thrilled to introduce our unique menu of fresh and healthy Asian fusion flavours to the neighbourhood.”

The restaurant has several COVID-19 safety measures in place, including limiting indoor seating to 18 and a street-front patio that is covered and heated to provide year-round outdoor dining.

B House Restaurant

When: Open daily for lunch, happy hour and dinner. All-day brunch items and late-night cuisine available with take-out and delivery offered via Door Dash

Where: 2270 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

For more must-try eats in the city, check out our Food section.