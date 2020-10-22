There’s A New Eatery Offering Asian-Fusion Flavours On The Drive

Meagan Gill | October 22, 2020
Food
B House Restaurant
Photo: B House Restaurant

It’s time to officially welcome B House Restaurant to Vancouver. The family-owned eatery has been in a soft opening phase since May but it’s now celebrating its grand opening.

It’s bringing some incredible West Coast meets Asian-fusion cuisine to Commercial Drive.

B House is taking over the space previously occupied by Cabrito Tapas. To celebrate its grand opening, they’re offering a free sweet chili chicken appetizer and 20% off chicken wings for the first 15 tables per day until Oct. 25th (must be dining-in).

B House Restaurant

Photo: B House Restaurant

Dig into Asian-fusion flavours with their crispy chicken wings coated in garlic, chili flakes and jalapeno and their papaya salad. Or try their organic Cognac Chicken Liver Pate served with a crostini and cranberry chutney.

The diverse menu also includes regionally inspired West Coast dishes, such as Sockeye Salmon stuffed with creamy artichokes and a plant-based Vegan Tofu Bowl made with garlic-soy-glazed organic tofu, roasted mushrooms, fresh greens and vegetables.

For drinks, guests can enjoy a casual bar menu of seasonal beers and high-balls. Or choose from a roster of creative cocktails such as a Pink Peppercorn Cosmopolitan, Saigon Caesar and Strawberry Watermelon Mojito. They also have a $5 Happy Hour menu and some all-day brunch menu items.

B House is the first business venture for chef and owner Hung Nguyen and his wife Vy Nguyen. Chef Hung previously held the role of Head Chef at Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar and has worked in several other iconic kitchens around the city, including The Boathouse, Joey Bentall and Milestones.

B House Restaurant

Photo: B House Restaurant

“We are incredibly proud and excited to announce the official launch of B House on Commercial Drive,” said Hung, in a news release.

“It has long been a dream of mine to run my own restaurant and my wife Vy and I are thrilled to introduce our unique menu of fresh and healthy Asian fusion flavours to the neighbourhood.”

The restaurant has several COVID-19 safety measures in place, including limiting indoor seating to 18 and a street-front patio that is covered and heated to provide year-round outdoor dining.

B House Restaurant

When: Open daily for lunch, happy hour and dinner. All-day brunch items and late-night cuisine available with take-out and delivery offered via Door Dash

Where: 2270 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

