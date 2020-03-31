How B.C.’s Unemployment Rates Compare To The Rest Of Canada

As more than a million people applied for Employment Insurance recently, it’s no surprise to hear Canadians are worried about paying their bills.

Here in B.C., about 42% of residents are facing job loss due to the virus, while 44% of Ontario residents are seeing job loss or their hours cut back.

RELATED: How B.C. Is Dealing With COVID-19 Compared To The Rest Of Canada

Alberta has been the hardest hit, as 50% of households said they are facing unemployment due to the virus.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba, however, saw the lowest number of losses. While Saskatchewan is at 37% unemployment due to COVID-19, Manitoba is at 32%.

The Federal Government is working toward giving Canadians funds to help keep them in the green, during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the B.C. government has announced additional funds, as well.

For more stories, head to our News section.