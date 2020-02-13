If you have no plans this Valentine’s Day, then you’re not alone because B.C. is one of the least romantic provinces in Canada.

Website Picodi.com recently released statistics to determine the most romantic place in the country.

And while Vancouver ranks as the sexiest city, B.C. is in third-last place for most romantic. The only provinces that beats us is Saskatchewan and Quebec.

The study looks at romance and Valentine’s-related searches on Google throughout Canada. And it shows that Nunavut has the most related searches.

“It looks like cold temperature encourages Nunavut residents to cherish warm relationships more than others,” reads the report.

Canada’s most romantic places in order are:

Nunavut Ontario Manitoba Yukon Alberta New Brunswick Nova Scotia Prince Edward Island Newfoundland & Labrador Northwest Territories British Columbia Saskatchewan Quebec

If this sounds about right to you, here’s how Vancouver is celebrating Anti-Valentine’s this year.

