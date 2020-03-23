B.C. Food Industry Could Lose $2.9 Billion in the Next Three Months

As all bars and restaurants close their dining-in option, the B.C. food industry is feeling its impact.

In fact, the industry may lose up to $2.9 billion over the next three months, according to Restaurants Canada.

The organization is also expecting a loss of 70,000-100,000 jobs.

“It’s been a very, very difficult week,” Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president of Western Canada, said to Business in Vancouver. “I think it’s urgent that the B.C. government step in with additional measures on top of what the federal government has announced to help our members survive the next three months.”

The food industry accounts for more than 6% of the country’s work force, according to Statistics Canada.

Restaurants are switching to purely takeaway orders, while breweries are even delivering beer to people’s doorstep.

While the public is stuck indoors during the pandemic, they can still order in and help support local restaurants.

