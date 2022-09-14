7 Best Fall Weekend Getaways For Couples Looking To Escape Vancouver

Slow life down a bit by escaping the city and heading off to one of these picturesque getaways to enjoy some quality time with your loved one this fall.

The season is perfect for a romantic and cozy staycation and there are plenty of must-visit options just a few hours away from the city.

Fall Getaways In BC

Cowichan River Lodge

Paradise awaits at this gem nestled along the Cowichan River. Guests can enjoy the fall splendour of the Canadian outdoors, with a variety of fishing packages, secluded retreats and thrilling adventures to choose from. But it’s also just a great spot to cuddle up together with a book and have some down time.

Location: 7461 Hudgrove Rd, Lake Cowichan

Quaaout Lodge & Spa

This magical First Nation’s resort is nestled on the shores of Little Shuswap Lake. The lodge offers guests a relaxing stay in one of its 70 guest rooms and suites. Each room also has its own private balcony with sweeping lake views, allowing visitors to catch a glimpse of the sun dancing across the lake throughout the day, before it sets majestically over the mountains in the evening.

Location: 1663 Little Shuswap Lake Road, Chase

Dolphins Resort

Time seemingly stands still at this spectacular oceanfront property north of Campbell River, that overlooks Discovery Passage and the Coast Mountain Range. Dolphins Resort features cozy cabins equipped with wood burning fireplaces and personal hot tubs. It also has a bistro right on-site offering upscale Pacific Northwest dishes.

Location: 4125 Discovery Dr, Campbell River

Nita Lake Lodge

Immerse yourselves in the tranquility that is Nita Lake Lodge in Whistler. It’s a cozy mountain retreat with everything you could possibly need to relax, including plush king-size beds, a double soaker tub, a glass-enclosed rain shower and a cozy basalt gas fireplace. All of their accommodations also feature breathtaking mountain or lake views.

Location: 2131 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Sunwolf Riverside Resort

Nothing says “fall” quite like a cozy cabin nestled in the lush forest of Squamish. Guests will feel right at home by staying in one of the resort’s quaint riverside cabins, fisherman’s cottage or logger’s shack. All of their accommodations are rustic with a few modern touches. It’s an idyllic place to stay for anyone looking to enjoy some peace and quiet in nature.

Location: 70002 Squamish Valley Road, Brackendale

Harrison Hot Springs Resort

Find romance and relaxation in the charming area of Harrison Hot Springs. It’s home to the iconic resort where guests can take a dip in the hot springs mere steps away from their hotel room. It’s also close to several quaint shops, must-try eateries and it’s a stone’s throw away from the lake, where guests can take part in a variety of activities.

Location: 100 Esplanade Ave, Harrison Hot Springs

Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa

There’s no better time to visit the stunning Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon than during the crisp and cool fall months. It allows guests to rejuvenate in a serene wilderness setting with self-care at the top of mind. It’s home to an outdoor heated pool and a luxurious spa, where guests can indulge in a couples massage. The property also offers unsurpassed views of Okanagan Lake.

Location: 888 Sparkling Pl, Vernon

