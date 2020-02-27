A New Destination For Pasta & Wine Is Coming To Vancouver

There’s no such thing as too many pasta and wine joints and we’re about to welcome another one very soon. Autostrada Osteria is opening its third location at Vancouver House in the city’s Beach District.

They already have outposts at 350 West Pender Street and 4811 Main Street. The new location is just steps away from False Creek and Sunset Beach.

Autostrada Osteria is opening up this location sometime in spring 2020, but a date has yet to be announced. The menu will include similar dishes to its other restaurants, with some new offerings.

Their menu has a variety of appies, including tuna carpaccio and shaved veal. For entrees, dig into a half roast chicken, scallops, risotto, tagliatelle bolognese, tuna fusilli and eggplant rigatoni (just to name a few).

As for desserts, follow your meal with their salted caramel tart with apple, or choose from a selection of Italian gelato.

They also have an array of red and white wines, as well as negronis and beer.

Autostrada Osteria New Location

When: Opening sometime spring 2020

Where: Vancouver House, 1480 Howe Street

For more must-try eats in the city, check out our Food section.