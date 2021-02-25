This Trail Just Outside Vancouver Leads You To A Spectacular Frozen Waterfall

Editor’s Note: We’re aware COVID-19 is impacting travel plans within and outside B.C. right now. We plan to occasionally share stories of our favourite places across the province for future inspiration.

Alexander Falls in the wintertime looks so beautiful even Frozen’s Elsa would be jealous.

While it’s breathtaking all seasons of the year, there’s something even more magical when the waterfall freezes over.

The cascading waterfall plummets 52 meters over six separate steps.

And it’s natural beauty like this that makes all the frigid weather we’ve been experiencing lately worth it.

You can find this gem just south of Whistler, in Callaghan Country. Please note, it’s necessary to wear snowshoes during this 2.5 km trail in the winter.

In addition, the trail is on private ski resort property, so you will need to purchase a ticket before entering.

You can also take in this spectacular frozen waterfall from an easy access viewing point located along the road to the Whistler Olympic Park.

Or in the meantime, you can always just take a look at these pictures captured below and only visit the park when it’s safe to do so.

Alexander Falls

Where: Callaghan Valley, just south of Whistler

