This Vancouver Shop Serves R-Rated Desserts Perfect For a NSFW Christmas Party

For kinky desserts in Vancouver, look no further than 7-inch Waffle House.

These waffles come with decadent toppings, perfect for any NSFW holiday gathering.

And just in time for the holidays, 7-inch Waffle House is offering Reindeer Dickies, complete with hot chocolate. It’s even made with a ruby chocolate dip to make it even more festive.

Their slogan is “every inch counts,” and you will definitely not leave disappointed.

Their other waffles are dipped in your choice of Belgian chocolate, which include milk chocolate, white, dark (vegan), matcha and strawberry varieties.

They also offer more than just the classic p***s waffle. They whip up a p***y creampie as well, which is topped off with ice cream.

7-inch Waffle House

Where: 223 West Broadway Vancouver⁡

