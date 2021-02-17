50-Person Party Over Family Day Weekend Source of Latest COVID-19 Spread

15 people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a 50-person party in the Fraser Valley area over the Family Day weekend.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, this games night was cause for concern. The people who tested positive transmitted the virus to their workplaces, schools and even a daycare as a result.

This Party In Fraser Valley Was Not The Only Gathering This gathering and consequence proved to be the reason why social gatherings have been banned.Dr. Henry addressed the outcome, saying “we can’t be in every pub or restaurant or business all at the same time,” and continued to urge people to follow the rules The weekend games night party in Fraser Valley is just one example of the recent public violations. In the past week alone, Richmond RCMP have given out thousands of dollars in fines in connection to gatherings. Among others: A karaoke bar was found to be hosting a gathering with 34 staff and patrons, fines and tickets were given on February 13.

Another gathering on February 14 was found where 21 people were fined at an unlicensed drinking establishment. With the variants and risk of transmission, B.C.'s state of emergency, nearing a year, was extended to March 2.