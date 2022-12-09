We’ve partnered with the Vancouver Christmas Market to giveaway TWO season passes along with a 1-night stay at the Marriot Pinnacle in Downtown Vancouver with breakfast for two ($600 value).

Enjoy gourmet food, authentic German drinks, and holiday magic with the ultimate staycation this Christmas season. ⠀

To enter, simply follow the rules below.

CONTEST

To enter, contestants MUST complete at least 1 of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (1 entry)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a downtown #Vancouver hotel stay + season passes to the Christmas Market via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! #604NowHolidays https://bit.ly/3Phken7

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 16, 2022.

Check out more prizes up for grabs in our annual 12 Days of Giveaways.

The lucky winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!