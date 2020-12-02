12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $100 Gift Card To Pizza Hut Canada

It’s the first day of our annual 12 Days of Giveaways and we know you want a pizza this!
This year we’re kicking things off by giving away two FREE $100 gift cards to Pizza Hut Canada.
To enter, simply follow the rules below!
CONTEST
To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following 4 steps:
1. Enter directly on Instagram. (1 entry)
2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)
3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):
- Win a $100 gift card to Pizza Hut via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! #12DaysofGiveaways https://bit.ly/3mujLyX
4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)
A total of 4 entries will be allowed per person. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 21, 2020.
One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck to everyone who enters!
