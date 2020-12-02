12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $100 Gift Card To Pizza Hut Canada

604 Now | @604now | December 1, 2020
More
Pizza Hut is offering a new deal
Photo: Pizza Hut / Facebook

It’s the first day of our annual 12 Days of Giveaways and we know you want a pizza this!

This year we’re kicking things off by giving away two FREE $100 gift cards to Pizza Hut Canada.

To enter, simply follow the rules below!

CONTEST

To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (1 entry)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):

  • Win a $100 gift card to Pizza Hut via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! #12DaysofGiveaways https://bit.ly/3mujLyX

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

 

A total of 4 entries will be allowed per person. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 21, 2020.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck to everyone who enters!

Log in or create an account to save content