YVR Was Voted North America’s Best Airport For The 11th Year In A Row

Vancouverites can count themselves lucky to take off from YVR Airport, because it’s the best in North America.

The company Skytrax holds the World Airport Awards each year, with YVR taking the top spot in North America for the 11th year in a row.

RELATED: B.C. Is Giving Smartphones To 3,500 People On The Streets

It also ranked as the 13th best airport in the world, gaining four spots from 2018.

Travel may be on hold at the moment, but Air Canada may start flying internationally again by December.

But for now, we’ll have to stick to trips around home and visit local parks instead.

For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.