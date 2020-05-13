B.C. Is Giving Smartphones To 3,500 People On The Streets

To help keep everyone informed about COVID-19, the government is giving thousands of smartphones to B.C.’s most vulnerable population.

The closure of libraries means many people in the city are unable to access the internet without free Wi-Fi.

So, the province is teaming up with non-profit organizations and 7-Eleven to secure 3,500 smartphones.

“Providing smartphones for people on the street will help create easier access to [social and health] services, help people maintain physical distancing, and support people in staying connected to family and friends during this time,” said Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Shane Simpson in a release.

From that number, 200 of them have already been handed out to those who formerly lived in Oppenheimer park as well as Victoria’s Pandora Avenue and Topaz Park.

The phones can connect to Wi-Fi and will come with $10 worth of data.

The B.C. government is starting to reopen the economy, but it may take time before libraries can open their doors again.

