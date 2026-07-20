Want to be part of transportation history in Metro Vancouver? Here’s your chance!

On one day only, you can leave your name on the upcoming Surrey Langley SkyTrain line. Here’s how you can make your mark on a part of the city’s newest piece of transportation.

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The Surrey Langley SkyTrain

“The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project will extend the Expo Line 16 kilometres, primarily along Fraser Highway from King George Station in Surrey to 203 Street in the City of Langley,” explains the project’s website.

“It will improve regional transportation connections and provide fast, frequent and reliable transit service, especially for those who live, work, study and play South of the Fraser River.”

Some of the project highlights include its 16-kilometre route, running on an elevated guideway from King George Station in Surrey to 203 Street in Langley City; its three transit exchanges; and the eight stations that will be constructed along its track.

How You Can Sign the SkyTrain

On July 25 from 11:00am to 3:00pm, you can sign a concrete segment that will eventually become part of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain guideway.

All you need to do is head to Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre in Surrey to sign your name! According to the project, the public will be signing panels that will be placed inside the segment. This means that once the segment is installed, the signed panels won’t be visible. It’s more akin to a time capsule to capture a moment in the project’s history.

Regardless, the project’s team is reportedly “exploring ways to mark the segment so it can be easily identified in the future.”

If you want to be part of the project, be sure to go to Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre on July 25 to make your mark!