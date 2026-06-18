Will Ronaldo or Messi Play in Vancouver for the 2026 World Cup? What We Know

The question has been circulating among local soccer fans for months: Will Vancouver get a chance to see either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi at BC Place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The answer is still uncertain—but there is a path.

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What is confirmed

Both players will compete in the 2026 tournament. They are making history as the only male players to appear in six World Cups. Messi, 38, will lead Argentina in their title defence, while Ronaldo, 41, is playing for Portugal as one of the tournament oldest players.

BC Place will host seven matches in Vancouver. There will be five group-stage games (June 13–26), one Round of 32 match (July 2), and one Round of 16 match (July 7). Confirmed group-stage teams in Vancouver include Canada, Qatar, Australia, Turkey, New Zealand, Egypt, Switzerland, and Belgium.

Meanwhile, Messi’s team (Argentina) plays in Group J (Dallas area), and Ronaldo’s team (Portugal) is in Group K (Houston area). Argentina and Portugal will not play any group-stage matches in Vancouver. This means that the only chance for local fans to see Messi or Ronaldo would come in the knockout rounds.

What remains unknown

Whether either star will make it to Vancouver.

For either player to appear at BC Place, their team would need to advance through the group stage. The teams for the knockout stage will be finalized on June 28, 2026, as soon as the group stage concludes. The 32-team bracket will consist of the top two teams from all 12 groups, plus the eight best third-place finishers. From there, the teams would play through to the Round of 16 matches.

The Round of 32 game at BC Place on July 2, 2026, will feature the winner of Group B (Canada, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Qatar) playing against a third-place team from either Group E, F, G, I, or J (Group J being where Messi’s team is).

As for Ronaldo, Vancouver is scheduled to host a Round of 16 match on Tuesday, July 7. If Portugal wins Group K and successfully wins their Round of 32 matchup, they could advance to play in Vancouver for the Round of 16.

Both teams are widely expected to make deep runs. However, knockout-stage matchups depend on results across multiple groups—making any specific outcome difficult to predict. The teams playing would be determined by where each team finishes in their group.

Bottom line

Messi or Ronaldo could still play in Vancouver, but it will depend on how the knockout bracket unfolds. For now, fans will have to wait and see if either global superstar’s World Cup journey brings them to BC Place.