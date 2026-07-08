Planning a wedding means making hundreds of decisions, from selecting the venue to finalizing the guest list. But one decision that’s becoming increasingly important for grooms (and groomsmen) is what they’ll wear on one of the biggest days of their lives.

Across Vancouver and Surrey, more grooms are moving away from renting tuxedos or buying off-the-rack suits. Instead, they’re investing in custom wedding suits that fit their style, personality and the significance of the occasion.

According to Danny Bassi, founder of Modello Bespoke, today’s grooms want something they’ll still be proud to wear years after the wedding.

“Your wedding photos last forever,” says Bassi. “Most of our clients aren’t looking for a suit they’ll wear once. They want something that’s built specifically for them and becomes part of their wardrobe long after the wedding day.”

More Than Just the Wedding Day

One of the biggest shifts Modello has seen is how weddings have evolved.

Many celebrations now span several days, including engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, cultural ceremonies, receptions and post-wedding events. Rather than purchasing multiple outfits from different retailers, many clients are building a complete wardrobe that works across every celebration.

Whether it’s a timeless tuxedo, a modern three-piece suit or custom shirts for the wedding party, personalization has become just as important as the venue itself.

Why Grooms Are Choosing Custom Wedding Suits

Every groom wants to feel confident walking down the aisle.

A custom suit delivers something that off-the-rack simply can’t: a fit designed specifically for your body.

From fabric selection and lapel styles to linings, buttons and monograms, every detail is chosen with intention.

“The difference isn’t just how the suit looks,” says Bassi. “It’s how you feel wearing it. When something fits properly, you stand taller, you’re more comfortable and you can focus on enjoying the day instead of adjusting your jacket every five minutes.”

Modello Bespoke; a Destination for Vancouver and Surrey Weddings

With appointment-only showrooms in both Vancouver and Surrey, Modello Bespoke works with couples from across the Lower Mainland.

The Surrey showroom has become a destination for multicultural weddings, helping clients prepare for celebrations that often span multiple events and traditions.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver showroom continues to welcome professionals and couples looking for a highly personalized tailoring experience in the heart of the city.

Regardless of where clients begin their journey, the goal remains the same: creating garments that feel personal and timeless.

Dressing the Entire Wedding Party

Custom tailoring isn’t just for the groom.

Many couples are choosing coordinated looks for:

Groomsmen

Fathers of the bride and groom

Ring bearers

Wedding hosts

Immediate family members

Creating a cohesive look elevates the entire wedding while allowing each individual to have a garment tailored specifically to them.

Start Earlier Than You Think

One of the biggest mistakes Bassi sees is waiting too long.

“Custom clothing isn’t something you rush,” he explains. “We encourage couples to start several months before the wedding so there’s plenty of time for fittings and any adjustments. It makes the entire experience much more enjoyable.”

With wedding season now in full swing, appointments begin filling quickly.

For couples planning weddings in Vancouver, Surrey and throughout the Lower Mainland, starting early allows time to create something that feels uniquely yours, visit Modello Bespoke and start the process.