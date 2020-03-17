White Spot Announces Take-Out Only Policy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In response to the spread of COVID-19, White Spot has announced it will be moving to take-out only at all of its restaurant locations, including Triple O’s.

Starting today, all dine-in service will be suspended until further notice.

Customers can order take out by phone or online. Or they can get delivery through third-party food delivery apps like Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats.

“As a trusted neighbourhood brand that has proudly served multi-generational guests since 1928, we’re taking a leadership role during these challenging times,” said White Spot President Warren Erhart.

“The great taste of White Spot and Triple O’s is still available via several convenient pick-up and delivery options, and we look forward to greeting everyone at our restaurants again once government health agencies give the all-clear. Right now, our priority is keeping British Columbians safe.”

White Spot joins other major restaurant chains like Cactus Club Cafe and Earls, which are also moving to a strictly take out and delivery only model.

When: Starting March 17th, for an undisclosed amount of time

