White Rock’s Dreams Of A Massive Summer Street Patio May Come To An End

Despite all the pre-planning of turning White Rock’s Marine Drive into a massive patio, it appears it may end sooner than we thought.

White Rock city council had decided to turn the area into a one-way traffic route starting on June 7, and it was originally planned to stay in place all summer until September.

However, there was a motion passed that the two-way traffic may return if restaurants are allowed to reopen and return to full capacity. Which, as a result of the Restart Plan, they have on July 1st.

Since this has been in place, there has been some concern and push back to the decision. Many questioned whether this is the right call for the already highly congested area.

A council meeting has been called for 4:00 p.m. Monday, July 5 at White Rock Council Chambers. The meeting will be focusing specifically on East Beach and calls on business owners and operators to attend to discuss their experiences and opinions on the temporary lane closure.

We want to hear from East Beach business operators on Monday July 5 @WhiteRock_BIA @Explore_WR @sswrchamber – we need your input ! Yeah or Nay ! pic.twitter.com/wgSVC0pbLM — Helen Fathers (@HelenFathers) June 30, 2021

The concern seems to be centred specifically on the East Beach businesses. While the extended patios and lane closure seems to have boosted business and sales for those on the West beach, the East Beach businesses appear to have been hit hard as a result of the traffic detours.

Pending what comes of the discussion today, we may look at an early closure to the one-way traffic in White Rock.

