What Fuels Athletes? A Vancouver Drink Is Joining The Conversation

Professional hockey has entered a new era of performance.

Today’s athletes train harder, recover smarter, and pay close attention to what they put into their bodies. Hydration, nutrition, and recovery have become just as important as time spent on the ice.

That shift is influencing how athletes and everyday consumers choose what they drink.

More athletes and everyday consumers are choosing drinks made with simple ingredients, no artificial flavours, and functional benefits rather than traditional sugary sports drinks.

Hydration is part of modern training

Hockey is one of the most physically demanding sports. Players can lose significant fluids during practices, workouts, and games, making hydration a key part of performance and recovery.

Sports nutrition research has increasingly emphasized the role of hydration and antioxidant-rich foods in helping athletes manage physical stress after intense training.

According to guidance from organizations like the Canadian Sport Institute, athletes are encouraged to focus on consistent hydration and nutrient-dense foods to support recovery and overall performance.

That guidance has increased interest in beverages that align with recovery and overall wellness, often with simpler, more recognizable ingredient lists.

Why ingredients matter more than ever

Many modern athletes now look for drinks with clean ingredient lists and recognizable elements.

Ingredients like berries and hibiscus naturally contain antioxidants. These compounds help the body respond to oxidative stress that can occur after intense training or competition.

As a result, drinks made with fruit and botanicals are becoming more common in athletes’ routines.

This matters because athletes are paying closer attention to what goes into their bodies, prioritizing ingredients that support recovery and avoiding those that do not add value.

As more people adopt athletic habits, ingredient quality plays a bigger role in what they choose to drink. Recreational athletes and gym-goers increasingly look for simple ingredient lists and avoid unnecessary additives.

Vancouver brands supporting women’s hockey

These shifts in performance and nutrition are also playing out alongside the rise of women’s professional sports, where brands and athletes are redefining how sport, wellness, and community connect.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes are currently playing their inaugural season in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), bringing elite women’s hockey to the city for the first time.

Local brands have been rallying around the team since its launch, as excitement continues to build across the region.

Vancouver based beverage company PeelTea recently launched a limited-edition Berry Hibiscus can celebrating the Goldeneyes’ first season.

The beverage blends berries and hibiscus, two ingredients often associated with antioxidant properties and refreshing hydration. The beverage also avoids artificial sweeteners, colours, and synthetic additives.

While the collaboration celebrates Vancouver’s newest professional team, it also reflects a wider trend toward drinks built around natural ingredients and functional benefits.

Performance habits everyday athletes can adopt

The habits of professional athletes are increasingly shaping how everyday people approach wellness.

People who train regularly, whether in hockey, running, or fitness classes and often look for ways to support hydration and recovery throughout the day.

That has created growing demand for beverages positioned somewhere between traditional sports drinks and everyday refreshments.

Through its partnership with the Vancouver Goldeneyes, PeelTea is part of a larger conversation around performance, recovery, and community support.

As professional women’s hockey gains momentum in the city, collaborations like this highlight how local companies are connecting sport, wellness, and everyday hydration habits.