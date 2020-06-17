WestJet To Increase International Flights Including Vancouver To LA, Las Vegas

As quarantine restrictions begin to lift, WestJet announced they are increasing international flights. So soon, you’ll be able to fly from Vancouver to L.A. and Las Vegas.

The Canadian airline announced its July schedule, Monday, with 45 destinations across North America and Mexico.

“Today’s schedule reflects our commitment to orderly and safe travel while providing steps to allow Canadians to get out, explore, and take part in critical economic activities like staying in hotels, eating out, visiting tourist attractions or simply just travelling to see friends and family,” said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer.

So there is some international travel from Vancouver, but most flights will be within B.C. or Canada.

That includes stops to Victoria, Terrace and Prince George, along with national flights to places like Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.

This comes as the province is set to enter Phase 3 in the coming weeks, but health officials are recommending residents stay within B.C.

