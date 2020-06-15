Whistler Bungee Is Offering 50% Off Jumps Right Now

If you’re looking for some adventure, Whistler Bungee is offering bungee jumping for half the price.

The adventure company has started its daily jumps and is offering the experience from 50% off until Friday, June 19th. That means jumps are just $70 right now, including tax.

However, before you take the plunge, there are additional safety measures in place, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All bungee jumpers must wear face masks, remember to practice social distancing and make your own way to the bridge location.

The company is extending its operating hours to allow more spread out jump times to avoid people gathering. They will also offer hand sanitizer and contactless payment options.

