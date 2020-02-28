We’re In Luck This Weekend as the Forecast Calls for Sun in Vancouver

At this time of year, Vancouver is used to seeing plenty of rain for the weekend – even if it’s sunny during the week.

But this time around, we’re in luck because the weather forecast calls for mostly sun this weekend.

First, we must put up with a rainy Friday, however, as there will be up to 10 mm of rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will sit at about eight degrees, reports The Weather Network. By Saturday, Vancouver is expected to see mostly sun with some clouds. Temperatures will again sit at eight degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday will be rain-less as well, but the weekend forecast calls for mostly cloud coverage with sunny breaks in the morning. The afternoon will be a mix of sun and clouds, while temperatures sit at seven degrees.

The rain will start again overnight, Sunday. So, get out and enjoy it while you can – a sunny (almost) spring weekend doesn’t happen often in Vancouver!

