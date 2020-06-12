Expect More Rainy Days Ahead, Says Weekend Weather Forecast

Dana Bowen | June 12, 2020
Vancouver weekend forecast
Photo: Michael Thornquist / Flickr

If you’re planning on spending the weekend outside, the Vancouver weather forecast may suggest you bring an umbrella.

This weekend calls for some sun and slightly higher temperatures, but light rain will accompany each day. 

weekend weather forecast

Photo: Environment Canada

Friday will see 17 degree temperatures, according to Environment Canada and a few showers ending the afternoon. 

The rain will come in a bit heavier Saturday, with 16 degrees and cloudy skies.

Sunday will be the brightest day of all, with sun peeking through and light rain amounting to about a millimetre of rain. You’ll also be able to bask in 19 degree temperatures that day.

While it’s another mediocre weekend, The Weather Network’s annual summer forecast calls for a hot, albeit late-starting, summer this year.

