VIDEO: Deer Swimming at Buntzen Lake Catches Locals By Surprise

Over the long weekend, a deer was caught in the headlights but this time perhaps it was the sunlight?

As beach goers were enjoying the waters at Buntzen Lake, they were joined by an unexpected guest swimming in the cool waters.

Locals were startled as the deer suddenly emerged out of the water and then galloped into the sandy beach area.

The Deer At Buntzen Lake

The deer showed up at Buntzen Lake and was seen swimming from a distance. It then floated closer to shore before galloping out of the water.

Walking among the crowds, it appeared confused and lost, and it wondered for a moment between the beach blankets before finding a path back into the woods.

Though all parties were startled, thankfully it appears no people or animals were hurt.

Check out the video

Warning: The video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Just like many of us during the 2nd heatwave of the summer, the deer just needed a cool-down swim, and Buntzen Lake in Port Moody is a popular spot to be.

