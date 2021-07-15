9 Kid-Friendly Activities To Try In the Tri-Cities This Summer

There are so many fun things for little ones in the Tri-Cities, it’s worth planning a day of it.

We are rounding up some playgrounds, parks, lakes and eateries to enjoy around Port Moody, Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam this summer as a family.

Browse the list of kid-friendly activities in the Tri-Cities. Create your agenda and have fun-filled day making memories.

Parks & Lakes

With multiple lakes and parks in the Tri-Cities, it is truly difficult to just name a couple.

If you are looking for playgrounds there are quite a few including: Town Centre Park, Queenston and Mundy Park. Check out our playground roundup for a list of the coolest selections. In the summer, though there are also some spray parks and splashpads worth checking out as well.

In terms of natural lakes and wonders, here are some additional options.

Lafarge Lake

Located in Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park, this area is a popular place to watch water animals and enjoy a nice sunny day with the family. Being a man-made lake, it is neatly tucked in the city and often hosts summer gatherings and festivals. There are plenty of trails, meadows and perfect for strolling, picnicking, or fishing from the pier.

Sasamat Lake & White Pine Beach

Located within Belcarra Regional Park in Port Moody, British Columbia. It is one of the warmest lakes in Greater Vancouver. At the south end of the lake there is a floating bridge, used for fishing or swimming.

Buntzen Lake

Located in the Anmore region in Port Moody, this area is a popular destination on a warm day. With 4.8 km of lake, there is ample area for picnicking, playground area, and family-fun gatherings. Though the water is typically colder, on a hot day it’s great for a refreshing tip and great for kids being that the water is so clear.

Activities To Try

Colony Farm Regional Park

Located in Coquitlam, this park is 260 hectares in size. Colony Farm was once one of the most modern and productive working farms in Canada. Today, it provides important habitat for many animal species and over 200 bird species. Home to hiking trails, views, picnics, this is a great place to have a little nature adventure.

Coquitlam Crunch

The route starts off Landsdowne Dr. near Eagle Ridge Elementary School and climbs straight up Westwood Plateau in Coquitlam. The total return-trip is 4.4km. Although it’s great for fitness, many have done it with the kids as you can go at your own pace and it’s a great gentle version of a grind.

Port Moody Station Museum

Run by the Port Moody Heritage Society, this museum is a look at heritage and history. Exhibits include the CPR Station, community displays, the Heritage Garden, Enchanted Garden, WW1 Trench, a SE5A plane, and a restored 1921 railcar. There are plenty of programs catered to kids to make the experience fun and interactive.

Kid-Friendly Restaurants

Pajo’s Restaurant

This is the perfect place for your kids to play while you get a nice view and enjoy some delicious food. Located right at Rocky Point Park in Port Coquitlam, they serve great fish and chips while providing a full day of fun. There are lots of walking trails in the area, along with a playground and splash area.

Location: 2800 Murray St, Port Moody, BC V3H 1X2

The Coquitlam Grill

A popular family restaurant, known for their great service, large selection of casual dining items, and large portions for affordable prices. They have specialized menus for both seniors and children, and is extremely kid friendly.

Location: 2635 Barnet Hwy Ste 108, Coquitlam

The Big Flat Pancake Company

A family owned and operated small breakfast/brunch restaurant, known for their ‘Big Flat Pancakes’ with lots of toppings to choose from and great coffee. They also have a great selection of waffles, bennys, omelets and other breakfast classics. The restaurant is also child friendly, providing high chairs and individual kids booklet to keep them entertained during the meal.

Location: 203 2020 Oxford Connector Port Coquitlam

