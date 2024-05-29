Vancouver’s Tanpreet Parmar Crowned Miss Canada 2024

In a remarkable achievement, Vancouver’s own Tanpreet Parmar has been crowned Miss Canada 2024.

The Miss Canada pageant, held in Montreal since 1946, is renowned for its celebration of personality, diversity, and the empowerment of women. The pageant is unique in its focus on inner beauty, values, and purpose, elements that particularly resonated with Tanpreet.

“As a South Asian Sikh woman, I’m incredibly proud to represent Canada on this platform. I wanted to break the stereotype of pageantry and promote self-love, individuality, and advocacy – all qualities that Miss Canada champions,” said Tanpreet.

The Journey to the Crown

Miss Canada is distinct in its approach, prioritizing personality over everything else. The competition process begins with an online application, followed by a multi-day event packed with activities, rehearsals, and team-building exercises. Contestants also participate in formal dinners and social events, giving judges a chance to see their personalities shine.

Throughout the week, contestants are evaluated on three main criteria:

General Attitude (50%) : Judges observe interactions, participation in activities, and overall positive presence.

Gala Presentation (35% ): This includes the evening gown presentation, showcasing elegance and stage presence, and a potential public speaking segment.

Public Vote (15%) : Fans can vote online for their favourite contestant, contributing to the overall score.

Tanpreet Parmar

Tanpreet’s win is the result of years of hard work and dedication. Competing since 2019, she finally claimed the crown after four attempts, including a second runner-up finish in 2020. Her journey is a testament to her perseverance and resilience.

Tanpreet is a passionate mental health advocate, with a background in modeling, acting, public speaking, and human resources. She works with the Stigma Free Mental Health Society, promoting self-love and acceptance among Canadian youth.

Her advocacy is deeply personal, drawing from her own struggles with perfectionism, body image, anxiety, and depression.

Reflecting on Her Victory

Winning Miss Canada holds deep personal significance for Tanpreet.

“This crown represents the culmination of four attempts, each one a chance to learn, grow, and break down barriers. Looking back, I realize each competition experience, with its share of challenges, ultimately helped me become the best version of myself,” she reflected.

During her two-year break between her third and fourth attempts, she focused on her mental health, returning stronger and more focused.

“This platform allows me to amplify my voice and the causes I hold dear. For too long, societal and media pressures have dictated unrealistic beauty standards and created a culture of self-doubt. As Miss Canada, I have the opportunity to advocate for self-love, body positivity, and mental health awareness. This isn’t just a pageant; it’s a platform for empowerment,” Tanpreet emphasized.

Inspiring the Community

Representing Canada as a proud South Asian Sikh woman, Tanpreet hopes to be a role model for young women of colour, encouraging them to break barriers and pursue their passions. “Miss Canada celebrates diversity, and I hope to be a role model for young women of colour, encouraging them to break barriers, pursue their passions, and take on leadership roles,” she told 604 Now.

Tanpreet’s dedication to mental health advocacy continues as she delivers workshops and presentations across Canada, aiming to create a supportive environment for all. She is eager to partner with other charitable organizations to extend her impact.

Looking Ahead

As Miss Canada, Tanpreet is committed to inspiring and empowering others. She looks forward to working with organizations supporting mental health awareness and engaging with communities to promote self-love and acceptance.

“Being Miss Canada means being a mentor and a role model. I’m excited to inspire others, empower them to chase their dreams, and show them that true beauty lies within,” she stated.

You can follow Tanpreet Parma’s journey on Instagram here.