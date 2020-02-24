Expect Cloudy Skies and Rain in Vancouver For this Week’s Weather Forecast

It’s time to get the rain boots back out because this week’s weather forecast calls for rain and clouds.

Monday will luckily see some sun in the afternoon, alongside a mix of clouds and seven degree temperatures. But by Tuesday morning, we can expect a return to rain.

Tuesday will see up to five millimetres of rain that day and temperatures sitting between 3-5 degrees.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy with showers and eight degrees, reports The Weather Network. Thankfully, it’ll just be light rain, with just one millimetre each day.

On Friday, things will clear up with mainly sunny skies and 10 degree weather. So try to enjoy this week’s weather forecast – it could be worse!

