Art with a side of coffee—what could be better? Vancouver’s new Cafe Portrait is colliding the arts scene with the coffee scene and we’re all about it.
Much like its name suggests, the entire cafe is filled with portraits so you have lots of eye candy while you sip your morning cup of joe.
Besides a selection of coffee and delicious pastries—they also have some more savoury options for breakfast and lunch. Try their avocado toast, ham croissant sandwich or Shakshuka topped off with avocado and a side of toast.
The new addition is located in the spot that was once filled by Chi Men, on Denman Street.
Cafe Portrait
When: Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Mondays
Where: 1120 Denman Street, Vancouver
