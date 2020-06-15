Forecast Calls For Temperatures To Hit Up To 23° This Week

It looks like June weather is finally starting to pick up, as the weather forecast calls for up to 23 degrees this week.

However the week won’t start out like that, as Monday calls for rain and 15 degree temperatures.

The weather will start to pick up, Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and 17 degrees.

By Wednesday, Vancouver will have purely sunny skies and 19 degree weather, according to Environment Canada.

It’s Thursday where the real warm weather will come in, as the forecast predicts 19 degrees, with 23 degrees inland.

That will be the last day of blue skies before the rain returns, just in time for the weekend. Friday is expected to be a rainy day with 20 degree weather.

So, will you get out and enjoy the warmer weather forecast for this week?

It’s about time we have some warm days, as The Weather Network promised a late, but hot summer ahead.

