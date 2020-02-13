Enjoy the Weather This Long Weekend: The Vancouver Forecast Calls for Some Sun

Well, it’s really here: the weather forecast shows the sun is ready to come out in Vancouver and just in time for the long weekend.

This week’s weather forecast calls for mostly sun, starting on Friday. Temperatures will reach up to nine degrees that day and will see mostly sun with a mix of clouds.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Wet Weather Streak is Breaking Records

Saturday is the only rainy day on the calendar, as The Weather Network calls for up to 12 millimetres of rain that day.

There is only a chance of showers Sunday morning, while the day clears up in the afternoon and reaches seven degrees.

And Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with some sunny breaks. You can expect the temperature to sit at six degrees that day.

So, how will you enjoy the weather forecast for the Vancouver long weekend?

We can help you with our ultimate weekend guide. And if you’re still searching for Valentine’s Day plans, we’ve got a guide for that too.

For more Vancouver stories, check out our News section.