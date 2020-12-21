Metro Vancouver Gets Surprise Snowfall On The First Day of Winter

Fall is over, Winter has arrived and it’s brought some snow along with it.

Many parts of Metro Vancouver received snowfall late this morning and as you can imagine people are both excited and freaking out.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall with total amounts of about 5 cm is expected this afternoon.

A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington State today. Heavy precipitation associated with this system is dragging the snow level down to near sea level. Snowfall amounts will vary wildly depending on elevation, precipitation intensity and proximity to the water.

It’s snowing in Surrey! Guess it’s officially Winter. This might be headed your way #Vancouver #snowfall pic.twitter.com/iyZdJFeWV4 — Hafeez Noorani 🇨🇦 (@FEEZYDoesIT) December 21, 2020

Heavy precipitation will end late this afternoon as the low moves farther inland.

The weekly forecast predicts the snowfall will turn to rain this evening and be followed by sunshine over the next few days.

In the meantime, it’s fair to assume there will be traffic and commute disruptions. Anyone travelling today is advised to prepare for rapidly changing weather and road conditions.

