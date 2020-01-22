Vancouver Police Officer Headed To NHL All-Star Weekend’s Elite 3-On-3 Contest

Dana Bowen | January 22, 2020
News
Meghan Agosta Vancouver Police NHL All-Star Weekend 2020
Photo: @DeputyChow / Twitter

Olympian and Vancouver police officer Meghan Agosta is heading to the NHL All-Star Weekend’s Elite 3-on-3 Contest.

As a three-time gold medalist, Agosta is competing in the women’s contest in St. Louis.

Happening Friday, January 24, the game pits Team Canada against the U.S., which the hockey player has done many times over her 16-year Olympic career.

While the Americans won the 2018 gold medal game 3-2, Agosta led the Canadians to gold in 2010. Because of her offensive, Agosta earned the Most Valuable Player and Best Forward awards.

The hockey player took a break from the national team after the 2014 Games, before joining the Vancouver Police Department.

The NHL game will happen over two 10-minute periods. That will be followed by a three-minute overtime session, if there’s a tie.

You can watch it all happen on on CBC or TSN. So, will you be rooting for our Vancouver player?

