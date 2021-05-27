The PNE Is At Risk Of Closing Forever If It Doesn’t Receive Support Soon

Vancouver’s iconic PNE is struggling to survive after not being able to fully reopen for the second year in a row.

The Fair has lost nearly $15 million and counting due to provincial closures. In addition, Playland’s 2021 opening has also been delayed due to the third wave in April.

With continued set backs, there is a chance that this beloved end-of-summer tradition may be gone for good unless it receives financial aid from the province in order to stay afloat.

Risk of PNE Closing

To avoid closing down for good, the PNE needs $8 million in financial aid even after being allowed to partially re-open.

Management reports it would take more than 15 years to overcome the massive deficit that has occurred due to the pandemic closures.

Being a non-profit organization owned by the City, grants and other funds available to other festival-based organizations haven’t been available to the PNE. As a result, it will need provincial support in order to host music, cultural, sports and other events.

Potential Re-Opening

After B.C. announced its restart plan, the PNE is “cautiously optimistic” about being able to open its doors for a modified version in August and September.

We are optimistically planning a Summer of Fun including a scaled-down version of our PNE Fair experience for later this summer. We will be announcing a new opening date for Playland in the coming days. We look forward to sharing more details soon! pic.twitter.com/EcpCEyWRLk — PNE: Pacific National Exhibition (@PNE_Playland) May 26, 2021

However, the daily capacity of the Fair will be smaller and will look different than previous years. More details will be released in the coming weeks.

As it stands, the mandate calls for 70% of B.C.’s population to be vaccinated before larger organized gatherings such as the PNE can proceed.

The 111-year-old classic exhibition has served as a joyous experience in the lives of thousands of British Columbians and deserves to continue serving the public as a Vancouver icon.

