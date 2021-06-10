Vancouver Keeps Falling Down The Rankings Of The World’s Most Livable Cities

Despite its good looks, Vancouver continues to drop down the list in terms of the world’s best cities to live in.

The Economist’s Global Liveability Index report for 2021 was released on June 9, and revealed that several Canadian cities took a hit post pandemic lockdowns.

Vancouver fell to the 16th spot, which is a stark contrast to where our rankings used to sit.

RELATED: New West Has Overtaken Vancouver As The Millennial Hot Spot of BC

The Liveability Index ranks 140 cities across the world based on data from Feb. 22, 2020 to March 2021. It’s been put together by a division of The Economist Group, the sister company to The Economist magazine.

The index takes into account more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors spanning five broad categories: stability (25%), health care (20%), culture and environment (25%), education (10%), and infrastructure (20%).

How Much Did Vancouver’s Rankings Fall?

The rankings just keep getting worse for this west coast city. Sitting at #16, Vancouver rankings are down from #6 in 2018-19, and #3 in 2015-2017.

However, it isn’t the only Canadian city that fell. Toronto, Calgary and Montreal all took hits as well. These cities were also previously near the top of the list.

At #16, Vancouver is actually the highest Canadian city on the list.

The report says, “the downward movement in rankings for the European and Canadian cities can be attributed to the heightened stress on healthcare resources during the second wave of the pandemic.”

What About The Cities That Did Well?

Some of the top 10 cities were in New Zealand or Australia, where tight border controls have allowed residents to live relatively normal lives throughout the pandemic.

“The pandemic has caused huge volatility in our bi-annual Liveability index, which ranks 140 cities across five areas: stability, healthcare, education, culture and environment, and infrastructure,” the report states.

For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.