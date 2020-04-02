While the downtown core is a whole lot quieter these days, you may have noticed it’s also gotten a little bit brighter. And it’s all thanks to some of Vancouver’s top hotels.
The Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver and Hyatt Regency are showing solidarity with the community, by displaying messages of love and support during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You Might Also Like:
- A Drive-In, “Social Distancing Friendly” Cinema Is Coming To Vancouver
- You Can Now Watch Cirque Du Soleil From Your Couch
Given that most hotel suites are now sitting empty, staff members have been leaving the lights turned on in select rooms overnight—creating the shape of a heart.
It’s unclear if other hotels will soon join in with some light creations of their own, but we’re sure appreciating the gesture.
Vancouver Hotels Lighting Up The City
Fairmont Pacific Rim
View this post on Instagram
To our valued community: Thank you for lighting our hearts. Our priority is the care, safety and wellbeing of our employees and guests. We have been working hard behind the scenes to develop programs as a small token of our appreciation, and that further extend our care and hospitality to those that are working hard within the city to keep us safe. Watch this space for programs launching soon to serve our Vancouver community, valued colleagues, and loyal guests. We are in this together; stay safe and well. #LoveFairmont
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver
Hyatt Regency Vancouver
For more cool things in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Outdoors section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.