While the downtown core is a whole lot quieter these days, you may have noticed it’s also gotten a little bit brighter. And it’s all thanks to some of Vancouver’s top hotels.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver and Hyatt Regency are showing solidarity with the community, by displaying messages of love and support during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given that most hotel suites are now sitting empty, staff members have been leaving the lights turned on in select rooms overnight—creating the shape of a heart.

It’s unclear if other hotels will soon join in with some light creations of their own, but we’re sure appreciating the gesture.

Vancouver Hotels Lighting Up The City

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Hyatt Regency Vancouver

