Vancouver-Founded Studio Kiku Is Scaling a Tattoo Removal Business Across Canada

What started in Vancouver as a tattoo artist’s solution to a growing problem is now turning into something much bigger.

Studio Kiku, founded by Billy DeCola, is shifting its focus away from tattooing and doubling down on laser tattoo removal, a move that’s positioning the brand for national (and soon international) growth.

While many still associate Kiku with tattoo culture, the business today is centred on something far more scalable: a systems-driven, full-service laser removal model built from real, hands-on experience.

Built by a tattoo artist, not a clinic

Unlike most laser clinics, Studio Kiku wasn’t created by doctors or technicians.

It was built by someone who understands tattoos from the inside out.

DeCola’s background as a tattoo artist gave him a unique perspective on how ink behaves in the skin, how it ages, how it settles, and ultimately, how it can be safely removed.

That knowledge became the foundation for Kiku’s approach.

Instead of treating removal as a standalone service, Studio Kiku developed custom protocols based on real tattoo expertise, prioritizing:

Skin integrity

Consistent fading results

Long-term outcomes for clients

It’s a subtle difference, but one that’s helping the brand stand out in a rapidly growing space.

A growing demand that’s hard to ignore

Laser tattoo removal is no longer niche.

In fact, demand is accelerating as more people look for flexibility, whether that’s for career reasons, lifestyle changes, or simply refining older work.

There’s also a growing market for permanent makeup removal, adding another layer of opportunity.

And importantly, the industry is still early.

Compared to other areas of aesthetics, laser removal remains relatively underserved – especially in markets outside major urban centres.

That creates a window.

One that Studio Kiku is moving quickly to capture.

From local studio to scalable business

Today, Studio Kiku operates three locations across Canada, with two in Metro Vancouver and one in Vaughan, Ontario.

But more importantly, the business is now built to scale.

Rather than relying on individual artists or appointment volume, Kiku has developed a turnkey system designed for replication.

That includes:

Standardized treatment protocols

Advanced laser technology

Hands-on training for operators

A consistent brand and client experience

It’s a shift from craft to system and it’s what makes expansion possible.

Enter the franchise model

Now, Studio Kiku is taking the next step: franchising.

The goal is to bring its model to new markets across Canada and eventually the United States—by partnering with entrepreneurs who want to enter the aesthetics space with a proven system.

For potential operators, the appeal is clear:

A growing, in-demand category

A brand built on real expertise

A structured, supported path to ownership

And for Kiku, franchising offers a way to scale quickly while maintaining consistency.

What’s next

With demand continuing to rise and a franchise model now in place, Studio Kiku is entering its next phase.

Expansion into new Canadian markets is already underway.

The U.S. is on the horizon and if the trajectory continues, what started as a niche solution could become one of the more recognizable names in laser tattoo removal.

A business built for where the industry is going

Studio Kiku isn’t trying to compete with traditional tattoo shops.

It’s building something different. A brand rooted in tattoo knowledge but designed for the future of aesthetics. And in a category that’s still growing, that positioning might be exactly what sets it apart.