Vancouver Might Host The Formula E Championship in 2022

Vroom… Vancouver city council is currently reviewing a motion to bring the Formula E World Championship into the city next summer, in 2022.

Formula E’s concept is based around being environmentally friendly due to the cars being all-electric. As such, there would also be a conference focusing on climate change and sustainability as part of the event.

This would be a full family-fun weekend-long event with musical and cultural attractions.

The City of Vancouver has been approved by the OSS Group, a private Canadian promoter of the Formula E World Championship. The proposal is to have the race in July of 2022 in False Creek.

E For Environment

Certified by the UN, these cars are net-zero (emission). The entire event, not just the race itself, is a demonstration of electric transportation. The underlying purpose is to bring awareness to try and work towards sustainability.

The city has recognized that there one of the major constraints to shifting to an electric vehicle are availability of charging stations. Therefore part of the proposal is for event organizers to leave any charging infrastructures in the community after the race is over.

E For Economy?

One of the main considerations is going to be the economic impact of hosting an event as such, after recovering from the pandemic.

The OSS Group projects the event would generate about $80 million and 3,000 jobs. The proposal says that there would be on investment required by the city to host the event. The costs would be covered by the organizer.

City counsellor, Kirby-Yung, says, “I think it’s a win, win, win. You get a great event, you support your tourism sector, you’re advancing the dialogue around sustainable transportation and you’re doing so with zero investment from taxpayers.”

Does Vancouver Want The Formula E Races Here?

Some groups have already shown support of the races in Vancouver:

B.C. Place (PavCo)

Rogers Arena

Science World

Westpark

Tourism Vancouver

B.C. Restaurant Foodservices Association

B.C. Hotel Association

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association.

Vancouver has hosted the Indy races in previous years, and fans have been very receptive of those events. The notion is that fans will be equally intrigued by the idea of an electric race as well.

The motion for the event will be presented on April 27 to be heard by the council.

