Vancouver Firefighter Charities has launched its 2021 “Hall Of Flame” calendar. And for the first time, it features both male and female firefighters from across the Lower Mainland.

The special-edition calendar is available Thursday, Oct. 15 but the online pre-sale is happening now.

It’s all for a good cause, with the proceeds going towards the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund and the VFC’s Lifelines for Seniors and Snacks for Kids programs.

The highly-anticipated calendar features seven male and six female firefighter models. The vibrant Murals of Gratitude Gastown serve as the backdrop for all 12 months—in honour of the city’s frontline workers.

Vancouver Firefighter Charities Hall Of Flame

This is the 34th year of the calendar, which is the VFC’s longest-running charitable initiative. Since its inception, it’s raised more than one million dollars.

They’re available for $20 and can be shipped across Canada and internationally if you’re thinking ahead to the holiday season.

“2020 has been an unforgettable year of challenge, change and courage and we wanted to acknowledge this unprecedented time in the 2021 edition of the Hall of Flame Calendar,” said VFC spokesperson Brandon Kaye, in a news release.

“This year’s calendar not only supports the BC Burn Fund and VFC’s important charitable initiatives, it also honours the brave men and women who have demonstrated heroic strength on the frontlines throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”

To place an order, check out their website.

