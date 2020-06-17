With A High Of 15°, Monday Was One Of Vancouver’s Coldest June Days In 80 Years

If you thought Monday was a bit chillier than a normal June day, you weren’t alone. In fact, Monday, June 15th broke records for being one of the coldest June days in decades.

According to Vancouver Weather Records, Monday had a high of 14 degrees. The last time it was that cold on June 15th was in 1939, where Vancouver saw 13.3 degree temperatures.

The closest Vancouver has gotten to that since, was on June 15, 1979. The city saw 14.4 degree weather.

With a high of just 14.0°C, yesterday was #Vancouver's coldest June day in more than 8 years, since Jun 4th, 2012. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/YxpXLOUzom — Vancouver Weather Records🌷 (@YVR__Weather) June 17, 2020

Summer doesn’t technically kick off until Saturday, June 20th, but records show it has been unseasonably cold so far.

Tuesday also marked one of the coldest June days in eight years.

It seems The Weather Network’s summer forecast was correct, when it said Vancouver would see a slow start to summer. Luckily, Vancouver has some warmer June days coming this week.

