The 14 Best Vancouver Restaurants You Need To Try, According To Yelp

Looking forward to exploring more restaurants in 2021? Luckily for us, Vancouver is home to some of best eateries in the country.

Yelp has released its annual list of the top 100 places to eat across Canada and 14 Vancouver joints nabbed a spot.

The list relies on Yelp user reviews and ratings to determine the top places diners would like to visit again.

Vancouver Restaurants On Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat in Canada List

#2 Manoush’eh



#8 Incognito Coffee



#10 Number e food



#11 Tom Sushi



#19 Smithe Salad



#21 L’atelier Patisserie



#25 Pawans Indian Kitchen



#27 The Northern Cafe and Grill



#35 Workshop Vegetarian Cafe



#57 AnnaLena



#59 Absinthe Bistro



#66 The Pokéman



#85 Tavola



#98 Sushi Jin



