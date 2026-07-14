It may be wildfire season in Canada, but Vancouver is surprisingly among the top cities in the world for having the cleanest air. While it certainly differs from region to region, the numbers make it clear that Vancouver’s air isn’t as bad as some other places on the globe.

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Vancouver Air Quality Ranking

According to IQAir, a website that ranks air quality, Vancouver currently has an air quality index of 29. The ranking system goes from 0 to 301+, with 0 being “good” and 301+ being “hazardous.” 29 is within the “good” range.

Topping the list are two Australian cities: Sydney and Canberra. Following those two are Houston, USA; Shenzhen, China; and Auckland, New Zealand. While Vancouver isn’t in the top-5 or top-10, it is in the top-15 at 14th place.

In fact, it’s also the only Canadian city near the top of the list. The next Canadian city would be Toronto in 74th with an air quality index of 58. Even lower is Montreal at 81st. For being in the middle of wildfire season, B.C. is doing fairly well with its air quality.

IQAir’s health recommendations for Vancouverites are to “enjoy outdoor activities” and “open your windows to bring clean, fresh air indoors.”

Looking for some outdoor fun while the air is clear? We’ve got tons of guides to make sure you take advantage of the clean skies, like checking out the best swimming holes in B.C. that you have to dip into at least once. And don’t forget to check out our Travel & Outdoors section for everything outdoorsy.