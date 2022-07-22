Summer is here, and the heat is on the way. While Vancouver has had a particularly cool start to the season, this was predicted by The Weather Network earlier in the year. That said, their seasonal forecast reports Vancouver may experience one of the hottest summers in recent memory.

Last June, the province broke records with temperatures reaching upwards of 50 degrees.

Vancouver’s first experience with summer weather this year brought a heat dome to the city. As a result, many locals flooded their local appliance stores to pick-up an air conditioner unit. To their surprise, many retailers had none in stock.

Air Conditioners

Granted AC’s are a seasonal unit, they must be ordered weeks in advance.

Due to global demand and parts shortages, many appliance dealers and big box companies across the lower mainland have not received their summer inventory yet.

One company who has a full stock is Handy Appliances, situated on Knight Street.

Their AC units start at $229, with many on sale.

When asked for a recommendation, a Handy Appliance rep advised getting a unit with a higher BTU.

“It’s better to get a higher BTU unit than lower, that way the air conditioning has to work less to cool the area and by using less energy It’s also better to get an air conditioner with a 2 year warranty as opposed to 1 year warranty”.

For those who already own an A/C unit, Handy Appliance recommends you check to ensure it’s running smoothly. This is something you can do at home by simplifying letting it run so you’re prepared for a heat day.

For more tips and summer support, check out the Happy Appliance website or visit one of their showrooms in Vancouver or their Squamish location opening very soon.

