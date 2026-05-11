Tomorrow, while Web Summit fills the Convention Centre with 15,000 attendees, a different kind of room will be assembling a few blocks away. Vancity Innovation House, co-presented by Frontier Collective and Vancity, returns for its second year and it’s worth paying attention to even if you’re not in tech.

Here’s what to watch for, and why each one says something bigger about where Vancouver is headed.

Who wins the $20,000 pitch competition

Ten early-stage Canadian founders will pitch live for a $20,000 prize from Vancity. It’s not the dollar figure that matters. It’s the signal. The winner gets stage time in front of investors from Khosla Ventures, Fusion Fund, and a room full of operators who can actually move a company forward. Last year’s competition was a launchpad moment. Watch who walks away with it tomorrow night, because you’ll likely be hearing that name again.

What Gary Marcus says about AI

Gary Marcus is one of the most prominent skeptical voices in artificial intelligence. He’s a scientist, NYU professor emeritus, and the author of Rebooting AI. The fact that he’s choosing Vancouver over countless other stages during one of the busiest weeks in global tech tells you something. The AI panels are positioned around a deceptively simple question: how do you separate signal from noise in a field moving this fast? Expect the answers to travel.

How the capital conversation actually goes

Canadian founders complain, often correctly, that capital in this country is harder to access than it should be. Tomorrow’s investor panels put that conversation on stage with people who write the cheques: Lu Zhang of Fusion Fund, Alice Brooks of Khosla Ventures, and Canadian investors who’ll have to answer honestly about what’s working and what isn’t. This is the kind of conversation that doesn’t usually happen in public. It’s happening here.

The global names in the room

Speakers from Microsoft, NTT, Khosla Ventures, and General Fusion don’t show up to a Canadian city by accident. They’re here because Frontier Collective has spent six years building corridors between Vancouver and innovation centers in New York, Tokyo, London, Paris, and beyond. Tomorrow is what those corridors look like when they converge in one room. It’s also a preview of what permanent infrastructure could unlock if Vancouver builds it.

What comes next for Vancouver

Vancouver clearly has the talent, the companies, and now the global attention. What it doesn’t yet have is the permanent infrastructure, the kind of physical innovation hub that anchors cities like Paris, London, and New York. Frontier Collective has been making the case that this is the moment to build it. Tomorrow’s room is, in many ways, the proof of concept.

Event Details

📅 Date: Tuesday, May 12

📍 Location: Downtown Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: vancityinnovationhouse.com