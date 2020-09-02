Underrated Waterfronts In Metro Vancouver You Should Visit At Least Once

Go for a scenic stroll that is less crowded than the typical hot spots by visiting one of these underrated waterfronts in Metro Vancouver.

You Might Also Like:

Underrated Waterfronts In Metro Vancouver

Crescent Beach – Surrey

While this may seem like an obvious choice for locals—it isn’t always for others outside the city. Crescent Beach is a great more low-key alternative to the nearby White Rock Beach, which is usually bustling with people. There’s also lots of grassy areas to set up a picturesque seaside picnic.

Iona Beach – Richmond

While most people flock to Steveston—you can find just as much beauty (and less people) at Iona Beach. The dog-friendly area also features a jetty where you can seemingly walk on water for several kilometres while taking in all the sights. It’s also a popular area for plane watching as the YVR Airport is located nearby.

The Quay – New Westminster

Another choice that may seem like a no-brainer for locals but it’s not typically a place people who live outside the city would think to visit. The scenic walk along the river is a must on a nice sunny day and you can drop in at the local market or other cool shops along the way.

New Brighton Park – Vancouver



A serene spot that is a quieter alternative to everyone’s favourite—Stanley Park. It also offers great views of the city from a unique and lesser-known vantage point. Take in the views of the North Shore, Burrard Inlet and more right from its many walking trails and beach area.

Barnet Marine Park – Burnaby

While the majority of people head to Burnaby Mountain or Burnaby Lake—you can discover this hidden gem in the city. It’s the perfect place for a family picnic or a leisurely waterfront stroll with a plethora of marine life to discover as well as lush greenery.

Castle Park – Port Coquitlam

This is the perfect place to enjoy an afternoon walk while avoiding large crowds of people. You can take in all the beautiful views of the Fraser River and the Port Mann Bridge here. And it’s also home to a relatively new spray park—where you can cool off on those extra hot days.

Admiralty Point Park – Coquitlam

Soak up all the serene surroundings nature has to offer at this beautiful spot that is part of Belcarra Regional Park. The five kilometre hike to the viewing point takes about 45 minutes to complete, with minimal elevation gain and it offers unsurpassed views of the area.

For more things to do and see in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.